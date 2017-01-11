Hasbro and Lionsgate have signed Zoe Saldana for the voice cast of the animated “My Little Pony: The Movie,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Previously announced voice cast members include Sia, Liev Schreiber, Taye Diggs, Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Uzo Aduba, and Michael Pena. Lionsgate is releasing “My Little Pony” on Oct. 6, 2017.

Jayson Thiessen is directing from a screenplay by Meghan McCarthy, writer and producer of the “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” animated series.

The story centers on the “Mane 6” characters — Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity — embarking on a journey to meet new friends and challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home. The regular television voice cast of Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman, Tabitha St. Germain, and Cathy Weseluck is returning.

The pic is being produced by Stephen Davis and Brian Goldner for Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures. Lionsgate came on to the movie in August to market and distribute in all territories except China. Producers also unveiled a new logo for the film on Wednesday.

Saldana, best known for “Avatar” and “Star Trek,” stars opposite Ben Affleck in Warner Bros. gangster drama “Live by Night,” which moves into wide release on Friday.

See the movie’s new logo below.