Zhang Ziyi Joins Legendary’s Monsterverse Beginning With ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

Zhang Ziyi is set join Legendary’s Monsterverse in a major franchise role, beginning with the next “Godzilla” film, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” The Beijing-born actress will star opposite Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, and Ken Watanabe.

The film is set several years after the events of the 2014 “Godzilla,” and her character is a significant figure within the covert Monarch organization established in that film.

“Krampus” helmer Michael Dougherty is directing the project from a script he penned with Zach Shields.

Alex Garcia will oversee the tentpole for Legendary. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” hits theaters on March 22, 2019, with the monster mash-up “Godzilla vs. Kong” slated to bow the following year on May 22, 2020.

Legendary and Warner Bros. announced in late 2015 that all future King Kong and Godzilla movies would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with “Kong: Skull Island.” Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, the studio returned the rights to WB.

Ziyi received Golden Globe award, BAFTA award and Screen Actors Guild award nominations for her role in “Memoirs of a Geisha.” Additional film credits include “Hero”, “House of Flying Daggers”, “2046,” and “The Grandmaster.” She is represented by ICM Partners and Mosaic.