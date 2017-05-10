‘Whitewashing’ Accusations Fly as Zach McGowan Cast as Hawaiian WWII Hero

Actor Zach McGowan has been cast as Hawaiian native Benehakaka “Ben” Kanahele in the upcoming WWII film “Ni’ihau,” reigniting the “whitewashing” controversy in Hollywood where Asian/Pacific Islanders are portrayed by white actors.

The film chronicles the true story of the Ni’ihau Incident, in which Kanahele rescued Shigenori Nishikaichi, an Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service pilot who participated in the bombing of Pearl Harbor, after he crashed his plane onto the Hawaii island of Ni’ihau. After Nishikaichi escaped and banded with three local Japanese to terrorize American locals, Kanahele and his wife ultimately killed him. Kanahele, who was shot by Nishikaichi, was later hailed by the U.S. government as a hero for helping prevent a takeover on the island. The incident also prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to issue an executive order placing thousands of Japanese-Americans in internment camps, widely regarded as one of the darkest hours in U.S. history.

McGowan, who has appeared in “Shameless” and “Black Sails” as English pirate Charles Vane, is Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. Kanahele was a native Hawaiian with brown skin and dark hair. McGowan’s casting is the latest in a series of “whitewashed” roles.

Other recent examples include Emma Stone’s casting as a half-Hawaiian/half-Chinese character in the Bradley Cooper film “Aloha,” and Tilda Swinton’s casting as The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange,” a mystic who was depicted as Tibetan in the original comics. Swinton and the film’s producers defended the casting choice but still took lots of flak.

Finn Jones responded similarly after his casting as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist in Netflix’s “Marvel’s The Iron Fist” series. While Rand is canonically white, many felt that his association with martial arts and East Asian culture should have resulted in an Asian casting choice in order to reclaim the narrative. Scarlett Johansson also came under fire after being cast as the lead in “Ghost in the Shell,” which was adapted from a Japanese manga comic series.

This latest installment of Hollywood whitewashing has prompted backlash from Twitter. Some posted side-by-side photos of Kanahele and McGowan.

Zach McGowan to play Ben Kanahele in film, Ni’ihau–based on a true story. This #whitewashing is unacceptable. https://t.co/AEOXIlJx80 pic.twitter.com/r33Ox6gBTL — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) May 9, 2017

Zach McGowan has been cast to play Hawaiian native Ben Kanahele in the upcoming film Ni’ihau. ARE YOU F*CKING KIDDING ME?! #Whitewashout pic.twitter.com/2ONSFCOMuH — Laura (@lsirikul) May 9, 2017

#Niihau is also /actual/ history involving a real place and a real person. Benehakaka Kanahele. Whitewashing him is insulting to him. — Mallory Yu (@mallory_yu) May 9, 2017

Literally EVERYONE in this story is Asian & Pacific Islander, from heroes to villains. WE CAN'T OWN OUR OWN HISTORY!https://t.co/yMD4Q1YsvP — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) May 9, 2017

they're making a movie about an incident used to justify Japanese internment and they cast a white guy as a Hawaiian https://t.co/RLpuMISItX — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) May 9, 2017

@Zach_McGowan By accepting this role, you support #whitewashing. Don't ever deny it & don't cry when it bombs bc of boycotting. You're on the wrong side. — Megumi Haggerty (@MegumiHaggerty) May 9, 2017

Today's example of whitewashing is shocking. That's a real person. A real person and you're just going to erase who he is.. — Oliver Stark (@oliverstarkk) May 9, 2017

Iron Fist and GITS annoyed me, but they were at least fictional. Whitewashing actual history is rage-inducing. — Sy Almans (@syalmans) May 9, 2017

Oh, but look! All of the supporting characters will allegedly be AAPI so that makes whitewashing the lead OK, right? https://t.co/SWpRkX8vbo — Traci Lee (@traciglee) May 9, 2017

Filming for “Ni’ihau” will begin later this month at Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios and McGowan will also executive produce along with Ileen Maisel of Amber Entertainment and Peter Morris of Affirmative Entertainment. The film will be directed and was written by Gabriel Robertson. The studio has not commented on the controversy.