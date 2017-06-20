Actor Claims He Was Injured on ‘Horse Soldiers’ Set

Yousuf Azami
An actor on the Afghanistan war film “Horse Soldiers” has filed a lawsuit alleging he was injured on the set in New Mexico.

Actor Yousuf Azami filed suit in L.A. Superior Court against Lionsgate Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alleging the companies acted negligently by staging “battle scenes with explosives and horses on the same day within 2 hours of each other.” The director, Nicolai Fuglsig, is also named as a defendant.

The film, set for release in 2018, tells the true story of the U.S. Special Forces team that rode into Afghanistan on horseback shortly after 9/11.

The suit does not spell out what happened to Azami, but suggests that he was injured by a horse. Azami says he was finished with his scene on Feb. 7, 2017, and was watching the production when the injury occurred.

As a result, the suit states that Azami was “rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled.”

Reached by phone, Azami declined to be more specific: “I can’t discuss it with you,” he said. “I have to talk to my lawyer.”

Azami previously portrayed Taliban leader Ahmad Shah in the film “Lone Survivor.”

Representatives for Lionsgate and Bruckheimer Films did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

