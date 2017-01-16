Foreign-made animated movies held the top two places at the Korean box office. Makoto Shinkai’s “Your Name” remained on top for the second weekend, while Disney’s “Moana” debuted in second place.

“Your Name” enjoyed 30% of the weekend total and earned $5.23 million. Favorable word of mouth puts it on course for 3 million admissions within the next week and to overtake “Howl’s Moving Castle” as the biggest ever Japanese movie in Korea.

Opening on Thursday (Jan. 12,) “Moana” scored $4.58 million from 673,000 admissions over opening four days. It is Disney’s second biggest opening score in Korea, behind 2013’s “Frozen.”

CJ Entertainment’s “Master” slipped to third place with a drop of 50%. The crime drama earned $2.1 million and extended its total to $48.4 million after four weekends.

Both opening on Wednesday, “Allied” and “Assassin’s Creed” took fourth and fifth, respectively. Distributed by Lotte Entertainment, Paramount’s “Allied” earned $2.4 million over five days. Fox’s “Creed” earned $2.1 million.

“La La Land” bounced back to sixth, earning $798,000 between Friday and Sunday. The Oscars hopeful has made a total of $20.8 million in Korea to date.

With a steep drop of 85%, UPI’s “Passengers” slipped to seventh place. The picture earned $371,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $4.54 million after two weekends.