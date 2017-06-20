Young Wonder Woman Emily Carey Set for ‘Anastasia: Once Upon a Time’

Emily Carey, who portrays the young Diana in “Wonder Woman,” has been set to star in the upcoming live-action family comedy, “Anastasia: Once Upon a Time.”

Carey will play the role of the young Anastasia. Set in 1917, “Anastasia” is a re-telling of the classic story in which Anastasia Romanov escapes through a portal when her family is being threatened by Vladimir Lenin and finds herself in the year 1988, befriended by a young American girl.

Producers on “Anastasia: Once Upon a Time” are Armando Gutierrez, Eli Lipnik, Peter Lees and Bret Jones. Blake Harris will direct from his screenplay. The original concept for the story came from Gutierrez and Harris.

Carey’s scenes in “Wonder Woman” are set on the island of Themyscira, home to the Amazon race of warrior women created by the gods of Mount Olympus. Her mother Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) forbids Diana from training as a warrior, but Diana and her aunt (Robin Wright) defy the queen and begin training in secret.

Carey had a recurring role in the long-running BBC medical drama series “Casualty” between 2014 and 2017. She also appeared in the miniseries “Houdini and Doyle” as Mary Conan Doyle.

Carey is repped by Mary Fitzgerald of Curtis Brown Group in London.