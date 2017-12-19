Alden Ehrenreich’s War Drama ‘The Yellow Birds’ to Be Released by Saban in 2018

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston.

Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It was produced by Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton for Cinelou Films, and Jeff Sharp for Story Mining & Supply Co.

Written by David Lowery and R.F.I. Porto, and based on the novel by Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, “Yellow Birds” follows two young soldiers (played by Ehrenreich and Sheridan), who face the terrors of the Iraq War under the command of a troubled sergeant (portrayed by Huston).

“Alexandre’s style is so unique, he has created a visual chef-d’oeuvre with ‘The Yellow Birds,'” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said. “The performances are emotional and revelatory of those directly impacted by the tolls of war. We’re honored to bring this film to wider audiences.”

Executive producers are Aniston and Kristin Hahn, Cinelou’s Scott Karol, and the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones. Stephanie Caleb co-produced for Cinelou Films.

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with Karol at Cinelou Films and Deb McIntosh at WME. Ehrenreich will be seen in May as the young Han Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”