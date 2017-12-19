Alden Ehrenreich’s War Drama ‘The Yellow Birds’ to Be Released by Saban in 2018

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Yellow Birds Sundance
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston.

Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It was produced by Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton for Cinelou Films, and Jeff Sharp for Story Mining & Supply Co.

Written by David Lowery and R.F.I. Porto, and based on the novel by Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, “Yellow Birds” follows two young soldiers (played by Ehrenreich and Sheridan), who face the terrors of the Iraq War under the command of a troubled sergeant (portrayed by Huston).

“Alexandre’s style is so unique, he has created a visual chef-d’oeuvre with ‘The Yellow Birds,'” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said. “The performances are emotional and revelatory of those directly impacted by the tolls of war. We’re honored to bring this film to wider audiences.”

Executive producers are Aniston and Kristin Hahn, Cinelou’s Scott Karol, and the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones. Stephanie Caleb co-produced for Cinelou Films.

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with Karol at Cinelou Films and Deb McIntosh at WME. Ehrenreich will be seen in May as the young Han Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

More Film

  • 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Soars

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Storms to $494 Million Worldwide

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston. Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It […]

  • Sicario 2: Soldado

    'Sicario 2': Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin Get Dirty in First Trailer for 'Soldado'

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston. Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It […]

  • 'All the Money in the World'

    'All the Money in the World' Stars, Producers on Decision to Cut Kevin Spacey From Film

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston. Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It […]

  • Berlin Film Festival Names Movies in

    Berlin Film Festival Unveils Movies in Kids and Teens Generation Section

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston. Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It […]

  • 'Three Billboards,' 'Phantom Thread' Lead London

    'Three Billboards,' 'Phantom Thread' Lead London Critics' Circle Nominations

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston. Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It […]

  • Ocean's 8

    Watch Sandra Bullock Plot a Heist in Official 'Ocean's 8' Trailer

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston. Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It […]

  • Ian McKellen

    Ian McKellen Hints at Possible Gandalf Reprise in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston. Saban is planning a spring release. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the special jury award for best cinematography. It […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad