‘Bond 25’: Yann Demange Frontrunner to Direct, Daniel Craig Likely to Return

Eon and MGM look to be zeroing in on the director who will be taking the reins for the next James Bond movie.

While insiders say others are still being considered, sources tell Variety that “White Boy Rick” director Yann Demange is the frontrunner to take over the next installment.

The film is currently dated for Nov. 8, 2019, and while it has not yet been confirmed, it’s likely that Daniel Craig will be returning to star in the pic.

The series is currently looking for a new distributor as well, as its deal with Sony has run out. It is believed that Warner Bros. is the closest to landing the next movie.

While the Bond conversation has mostly revolved around what studio will distribute and whether Craig would return, the director role is an issue Eon would like to have handled sooner rather than later.

Sam Mendes had directed the previous two installments, which turned into the highest-grossing films in the series with “Skyfall” bringing in $1.1 billion worldwide and “Spectre” earning $880 million at the worldwide box office. Mendes said after the most recent Bond movie that he would not continue directing films in the 007 series, and Eon and MGM have spent considerable time figuring out the direction in which the new movie needed to go.

Demange is best known for his work on the Jack O’Connell film “71” and just recently wrapped production on the Studio 8 movie “White Boy Rick” starring Matthew McConaughey.

