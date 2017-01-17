In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

Ads placed for the thriller, the third in the “xXx” franchise, had an estimated media value of $6.87 million through Sunday for 1,089 national ad airings across 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 9-15. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount Pictures prioritized its TV ad budget toward sports, spending heavily on airings during NFL Football and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Just behind “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” in second place: Paramount’s “Monster Trucks,” which saw 1,689 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.33 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Split” (EMV: $5.72 million), Warner Bros.’ “Live by Night” ($5.68 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Batman Movie” ($5.02 million) round out the chart.