In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

Ads placed for the thriller, the third in the “xXx” franchise, had an estimated media value of $6.87 million through Sunday for 1,089 national ad airings across 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 9-15. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount Pictures prioritized its TV ad budget toward sports, spending heavily on airings during NFL Football and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Just behind “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” in second place: Paramount’s “Monster Trucks,” which saw 1,689 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.33 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Split” (EMV: $5.72 million), Warner Bros.’ “Live by Night” ($5.68 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Batman Movie” ($5.02 million) round out the chart.

$6.87M – xXx: Return of Xander Cage


xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Online Activity: 2.88% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,089
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $36.42M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 11/17/16

$6.33M – Monster Trucks


Monster Trucks
Online Activity: 1.28% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,689
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 25
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $49.66M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 12/09/16

$5.72M – Split


Split
Online Activity: 4.66% within the movie category*
National Airings: 822
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $31.65M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/07/16

$5.68M – Live by Night


Live by Night
Online Activity: 0.75% within the movie category*
National Airings: 896
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ESPN, FOX
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $45.04M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 12/11/16

$5.02M – The LEGO Batman Movie


The LEGO Batman Movie
Online Activity: 4.32% within the movie category*
National Airings: 600
Networks: 43
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.33M
Studio: Warner Bros. Animation
Started Airing: 12/11/16

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/09/2017 and 01/15/2017.

* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

