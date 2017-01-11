The “xXx” franchise could expand beyond a trilogy, at least according to star Vin Diesel.

Diesel told Variety at the London premiere of “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” on Tuesday night that Paramount has already expressed interest in continuing the story in a fourth film.

“Well, it’s funny,” Diesel said when asked about future sequels. “I was in the middle of an interview and Brad Grey — who runs Paramount — calls me and says, ‘Will everybody come back to work in May?’ I’m like – everyone’s in interviews right now!”

The returning co-stars in question would be talent from across the globe, who assembled for the “Return of Xander Cage” premiere, including Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, Nina Dobrev, and martial artist Tony Jaa. Paramount didn’t respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The stars — from India, China, Thailand, Australia, and the U.S. — made their way to the premiere at London’s gigantic O2 Arena in a luxury yacht that sped (within speed restrictions) along the Thames. Elsewhere across the city, Diesel, having missed the boat, boarded his helicopter to catch the action.

The ensemble cast took to the huge flame-lit white carpet, stoking the frantic fan reaction until the excitement finally became Diesel-fueled, thanks to the lead star’s airborne arrival that dripped with “xXx”-worthy swagger. Diesel also channeled his finest Louis Armstrong impression, belting “What a Wonderful World” on the arrivals line.

“I wanted to go out of the confines of Hollywood — go into foreign film markets — and pulled out their celebrated, respected heroes,” Diesel said about the diverse cast.

“Although we come from all over the world, when you see us together, you see harmony,” he said when introducing the film later that night.

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” directed by D.J. Caruso, bows on Jan. 20.