Celluloid Dreams Inks Deals on Xavier Legrand’s Venice Player ‘Custody’ (EXCLUSIVE)

VENICE, Italy — Celluloid Dreams has closed the first deals on Xavier Legrand’s Venice competition title “Custody” ahead of its premiere on the Lido.

“Custody” was acquired by Golem Distribucion in Spain, September Films in Benelux, Videorama Films in Greece, Solopan in Poland, Filmarti Films in Turkey, and DDDream in China.

Haut et Court will be distributing the film in France, as previously announced. The film marks the feature debut of Legrand, who earned an Oscar nomination and a Cesar Award for his 2013 short “Just Before Losing Everything.”

“Custody” follows Julien (Thomas Gioria), who is forced by a judge’s ruling to split his time between his mother (Léa Drucker) and estranged father (Denis Ménochet), whom he regards as a violent monster, amid his parents’ bitter divorce. Held hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, Julien is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening.

Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, “Custody” will play in Toronto’s competitive Platform section and will then screen at San Sebastian in the Perlas section.

A private screening will be held on Saturday for buyers ahead of the official Sept. 8 screening with Legrand, Ménochet, Drucker, Gioria, and Mathilde Auneveux all expected to attend.

Celluloid Dreams is a large presence at Venice with four other films as well: “Nico, 1988,” Susanna Nicchiarelli’s first English-language film, which premiered to strong reviews; Andrew Haigh’s “Lean on Pete” (in competition); Silvio Soldini’s “Emma” (out of competition); and Takeshi Kitano’s “Outrage Coda,” which is closing the festival.