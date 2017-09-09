Wyck Godfrey Tapped for Top Executive Role at Paramount Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Wyck Godfrey, the powerhouse producer behind “Twilight” and “The Fault in Our Stars,” is expected to take a top executive role at Paramount Pictures, three insiders tell Variety. Sources say he either will be named president of production or be given a loftier title.

His hire comes after Marc Evans announced that he is stepping down as president of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group. Godfrey has a long-standing relationship with Jim Gianopulos, Paramount’s newly appointed studio chairman. When Gianopulos ran Fox’s film division Godfrey produced several hits for the studio, including “The Maze Runner,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and “The Longest Ride.” He his known for having a keen sense of what will appeal to tween audiences, an important demographic for a business struggling to appeal to younger consumers.

A spokesperson for Paramount could not be reached for comment.

Godfrey is a partner in the production company Temple Hill Entertainment. His other credits include “I, Robot,” “Daddy Day Care,” and the television series “Mr. Mercedes.”

Godfrey faces a challenging landscape at Paramount. The studio has been languishing behind its competitors and has suffered a string of flops and financial disappointments that include “Transformers: The Last Knight,” “Baywatch,” and “The Ghost in the Shell.” Its upcoming releases include Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” and George Clooney’s “Suburbicon.”

Paramount has also courted Legendary chief Mary Parent, but she has declined numerous overtures.