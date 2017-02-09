Paris-based sales company WTFilms has boarded Yoshihiro Nishimura’s SXSW-bound “Meatball Machine Kodoku” and James Mark’s English-language action-thriller “On the Ropes”

“Meatball Machine Kodoku” marks the reboot of the cult pic “Meatball Machine,” which turns on alien parasites turning humans into monstrous killing machines called necro-borgs. Nishimura is a renowned makeup effects supervisor (“Shin Godzilla,” “Machine Girl,” “Yakuza Weapon,” and “Dead Sushi”).

WTFilms and King Records will co-repesent “Meatball” at international markets.

“On the Ropes” toplines Can Aydin, Phong Giang, and Cha-Lee Yoon, a stunt team that worked on the “Hunger Games” franchise, “Skyfall,” the “Point Break” remake, and “Hitman: Agent 47,” among other films. Mark is also a busy stuntman, having worked on “Pacific Rim,” “RoboCop,” “Marco Polo,” and “Resident Evil: Retribution.”

Now in post-production, “On the Ropes” features Aydin as a young man who starts watching over his family’s criminal business after the death of his father and must face off against his brother, who presents a threat.

WTFilms’ Gregory Chambet and Dimitri Stephanides described “On the Ropes” like “John Wick” and said the movie’s visual style is reminiscent of a comicbook.

WTFilms is showing a teaser of “On the Ropes” at the EFM, along with the promo of “The Night Eats the World,” a zombie thriller from “The Returned” production outfit, Haut et Court, and a cast headlined by Anders Danielsen Lie, Golshifteh Farahani, Denis Lavant and Sigrid Bouaziz. WTFilms is also selling serial killer thriller “Sam Was Here,” which is produced by up-and-coming French shingle Vixens and opened at Sitges; and “Going to Brazil,” a “Bachelorette”-meets-“Spring Breakers” dramedy produced by Dimitri Rassam (“Escobar: Paradise Lost”), also premiering at South by Southwest.