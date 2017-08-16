Writers Guild of America West: ‘President Trump Disgraces Our Nation’

The Writers Guild of America West has issued a stinging condemnation of President Donald Trump failing to sufficiently condemn white nationalism and neo-Nazis.

The Los Angeles-based WGA West, which represents about 9,000 writers, issued the statement in the wake of a Tuesday press conference in which Trump again blamed “both sides” for the violence at Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. A 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, was killed on Saturday after a car plowed into a crowd at the event. At least 30 others were injured as white nationalists and counter-protesters clashed at what was billed as a “Unite the Right” rally.

The event had drawn members of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, as well as movement leaders including David Duke and Richard Spencer.

In his first statement on the violence over the weekend, Trump blamed “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” but did not single out the white nationalists or Nazis until two days later. On Tuesday, however, he doubled down, blaming Charlottesville unrest on “both sides” at a combative press conference.

“The Writers Guild of America West believes in free speech – even from Nazis and white supremacists,” the WGA West statement said. “But we completely disavow their views, which reflect the worst stains of American history, a history that still lives through racism, prejudice and systematic inequality of opportunity. We demand that violence in support of such views be properly punished. President Trump legitimizes hate speech and violence, and disgraces our nation.”

The New York-based WGA East, which reps about 4,000 writers, issued a statement Saturday that urged Trump to condemn white nationalists.