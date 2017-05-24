Writers Guild of America Members Ratify New 3-Year Contract

Members of the Writers Guild of America have ratified by an overwhelming margin their new three-year successor deal on the guild’s master contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Only 30 members voted “no.” Of the 3,647 valid votes cast, there were 3,617 “yes” votes (99.2%) and 30 “no” votes (0.8%). There were 9,441 eligible voters. The term of the agreement is retroactive to May 2 through May 1, 2020.

The WGA reached the deal on May 1 about an hour before the previous contact expired in down-to-the-wire negotiations.

“Our success in these negotiations was due to a highly engaged and dedicated membership, working in tandem with a tireless and informed Negotiating Committee and an extraordinary Guild staff. We achieved new and significant gains that will help today’s writers even as they benefit the next generation,” said WGA West President Howard A. Rodman and WGA East President Michael Winship. “Our thanks go out to all of those who contributed to the process and to the thousands of our fellow writers who participated in the strike authorization and ratification votes.”

The WGA said Thursday that gains achieved in the new contract include safeguarding the solvency of the Health Plan, a new formula for increasing compensation for writers on short seasons, expansion of the limitations on options and exclusivity, increased residuals for made-for-pay TV programs and programs made for high budget subscription video on demand and, for the first time ever in a WGA contract, a provision guaranteeing parental leave.

More to come…