Writers Guild Members on Twitter: ‘Our Demands Remain Reasonable’

With a strike deadline looming, members of the Writers Guild of America have turned to social media to show support for their leaders and the guild’s demands for contract improvements.

Billy Ray, one of three chairs of the WGA’s negotiating committee, tweeted Monday, “Our demands remain reasonable, affordable and fair.”

Negotiations resume today. Our contract expires at midnight tonight.

Our demands remain reasonable, affordable, and fair.#wgaunity

Sources reported little progress in contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday as the sides face a midnight PT deadline to cut a deal or set a short-term extension agreement that would avert a strike.

The WGA has repeatedly noted that the six major entertainment conglomerates, generated $51 billion in operating profit in 2016, contending that the guild is seeking a $156 million hike in annual compensation. That’s prompted members to tweet their support using the #wgaunity hash tag.

Veteran writer and producer David Slack, whose credits include “MacGyver” and “Person of Interest,” said on his Twitter account, “Studios made $51 billion last year. This is the cost of doing business — and they should pay it.”

Jack Moore, a writer for Netflix’s “Dear White People,” said the situation is equivalent to the WGA asking someone who’s making $100,000 annually to pay $20.

The WGA last struck for 100 days between Nov. 5, 2007, and Feb. 12, 2008.