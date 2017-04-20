Writers Guild of America members gathered on both coasts Wednesday evening for meetings to discuss the state of the contract negotiations with the major studios and the guild’s strike authorization vote — the first in a decade for the union.

The New York gathering, held at the 18th Street offices of the 32 BJ SEIU union, drew an estimated 250 or so members. Notables in attendance included “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino and “Tonight Show” announcer Steve Higgins.

WGA East president Michael Winship and WGAE executive director Lowell Peterson were on hand for what was described as a positive meeting with plenty of engagement about the issues on the table. Members were scrupulous about adhering to the guild’s policy of a maintaining a media blackout while negotiations are ongoing. The guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are on a break in bargaining until April 25, the day after the guild tallies the strike authorization vote. The sides are facing a May 1 deadline to cut a deal.

Wednesday’s meetings follow the WGA West’s first strike authorization gathering on Tuesday night at the Universal Sheraton, which drew an estimated 1,000 members. The Beverly Hilton was the site Wednesday’s meeting for the WGA West.

“This is my first time in a strike situation so it’s important for me to be here,” one member said while entering the meeting at the Hilton.

Online voting for WGA members begin at 8:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Guild members can vote online until noon PT on April 24.

The two sides have held about three weeks of negotiations, starting on March 13. The WGA announced on April 5 to media buyers that a strike could have a significant impact on primetime programming for the 2017-2018 television season. It also said the work stoppage could start as early as May 2, after the current three-year master contract has expired.

Leaders of the WGA have been urging the guild’s 12,000 members to support the strike authorization, asserting that doing so will give negotiators the maximum leverage at the bargaining table. Should negotiators be making progress after talks resume, both sides could agree to extend the current contract.

The guild is asking for raises in minimums and script fees in an effort to offset changes in the nature of TV series production that have hit writers’ earnings. It’s pushing for parity for the payment structures for those working on shows for cable and SVOD outlets, where fees remain lower than those for traditional broadcast network TV, along with an increase in employer contributions to the guild’s health plan, which has been operating at a deficit.

The WGA last struck for 100 days between Nov. 5, 2007, and Feb. 12, 2008.