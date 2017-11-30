Writers Guild of America West Leaders Blast Trump for ‘Vile Display of Prejudice’

Leaders of the Writers Guild of America West have denounced President Donald Trump for retweeting violent anti-Muslim videos by leaders of a British hate group.

In a letter to members, the WGA West leaders said that “the vile display of naked prejudice reached another low” as part of a letter sent to the 10,000 members of the Los Angeles-based guild. The letter, which said “First Amendment Under Attack” in the subject line, was signed by WGA West president David A. Goodman, vice president Marjorie David, secretary-treasurer Aaron Mendelsohn, and executive director David Young.

“As the officers and executive director of a union devoted to the well-being of writers, we have watched, appalled, as our current administration tramples on every principle of justice and truth we hold dear,” the letter began. “The question for us, always, is when to speak out. What is the ‘right time’ when lies are paraded as truth; when racists are praised for their decency; when the press is derided as ‘fake;’ when a child molester is endorsed to smooth the way for an unfair tax cut? If we made a statement each time, we’d be writing to you every day.”

The WGA West leaders last blasted Trump by issuing a stinging condemnation of the President for failing to sufficiently condemn white nationalism and neo-Nazis following Trump blaming “both sides” for the violence at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., where a woman was killed when a car drove into the crowd and 30 people were injured. “President Trump legitimizes hate speech and violence, and disgraces our nation” the guild leaders said at the time.

