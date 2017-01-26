Leaders of the Writers Guild of America West have asked members to contribute to the guild’s political action committee to battle President Donald Trump’s policies.

The letter was sent to the WGA West’s 8,000 members and signed by 12 members of the PAC’s board, including WGA West President Howard A. Rodman, VP David Goodman, Secretary-Treasurer Aaron Mendelsohn and Executive Director David Young.

"We can't stand idly by," the pitch letter said.

The missive, titled “Our Work Begins Now,” began arriving on Wednesday — the sixth day of Trump’s administration. Here’s the entire note:

Here is what we know so far about the new administration that’s just taken power.

We have a President, Congress and Department of Health and Human Services nominee who are are intent on repealing the Affordable Care Act and making other changes that will raise healthcare costs and harm our health plan…

We have a majority in Congress that has no interest in preserving and protecting defined benefit pension plans like ours…

We have a President, Congress and FCC who oppose the Open Internet and have vowed to repeal the rules we fought so long and hard for…

We have a Department of Labor nominee who opposes unions and our fundamental right to collective bargaining…

We can’t stand idly by.

Donate today to the Writers Guild PAC. Your donation allows us to support candidates who will protect our rights. We will work with receptive members of Congress to fight for our issues, whether it’s advocating for healthcare and pension reform, protecting net neutrality, resisting media consolidation or working to ensure our right to collectively bargain. Our PAC gives writers a voice in Washington, but only with your support.

In solidarity,

WGAW PAC Board

Mike Chessler

Marjorie David

Elias Davis

Ashley Gable

David Goodman

Maria Maggenti

Aaron Mendelsohn

Luvh Rakhe

Howard A. Rodman

Thania St. John

Janine Sherman Barrois

David Young

(Howard Rodman is pictured above)