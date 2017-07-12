Writers Guild Sets 2018 Awards Show Date

The Writers Guild of America has set its 2018 awards ceremonies for Feb. 11 with simultaneous events scheduled for the Edison Ballroom in New York City and the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nominations for the TV categories will be revealed on Dec. 7. Noms for feature films and documentaries will be announced on Jan. 4. About 12,000 WGA members will be eligible to vote.

The WGA excludes screenplays from its awards consideration if they are not produced under jurisdiction of the WGA or another international writers guild. Barry Jenkins won the WGA’s original screenplay award this year for “Moonlight” and Eric Heisserer nabbed the adapted screenplay trophy for “Arrival.”

Jenkins won the Academy Award in the adapted screenplay category since the Academy ruled that the script was based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play. Kenneth Lonergan won the original screenplay Oscar for “Manchester by the Sea.”

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4. The awards season will start in earnest on Jan. 7 with the 75th edition of the Golden Globes.

The 29th annual Producers Guild of America Awards will take place on Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton and the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been set for Jan. 21 at the Shrine Auditorium. The 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards have been scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.