“World War Z 2” will no longer open in June, as originally scheduled. It has been shifted to a different date, but in an unusual move, Paramount, the studio behind the zombie adventure, did not provide a new release date.

Nor did the studio provide a new release date for “Friday the 13th,” beyond saying that the horror reboot will no longer debut in October. It did say that “mother!,” a new film from Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence, will hit theaters on October 13, 2017. That was the date when “Friday the 13th” was originally slated to premiere.

“World War Z 2” was originally supposed to debut on June 9, 2017, which would have put it against “The Mummy,” a horror adventure that will also try to attract younger crowds. The extra time will be used to develop the script. Paramount is hoping to release the film in 2018 or 2019, according to an insider.

