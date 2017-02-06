21st Century Fox got a lift from its cable business and the Chicago Cubs’ World Series victory during its most recent quarterly earnings. The media conglomerate saw revenues climb 4% to $7.68 billion for the three months ending in December. Profits were 53 cents a share, up from 44 cents in the year ago period. Net income attributable to shareholders topped out at $857 million, a big jump from the $674 million that Fox reported in the corresponding period.

Higher ad sales helped offset a series of missteps in the company’s film business, which fielded flops such as “Assassin’s Creed” and “Rules Don’t Apply,” along with the modestly successful “Why Him?,” a comedy with James Franco. Revenues for the filmed entertainment division decreased $92 million to $2.27 billion on the weaker slate. Profits were better than anticipated, but revenues narrowly missed analysts expectations. Wall Street projected that Fox would earn 49 cents a share on $7.72 billion in revenue.

“Our record-breaking post-season baseball run underscores the immense value of our sports programming, as well as the broader competitive advantage we have built through our other leadership positions in entertainment and news,” Executive Chairmen Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch said in a joint statement.

Investor reaction to the results was mixed. Shares of Fox fell 1.37% to $30.30 in after-hours trading.

It was a busy three months for Fox. The earnings period closed with Fox striking a $14.6 billion deal to buy European pay-TV giant Sky. The company previously owned a stake in Sky and has long had ambitions to buy it outright.

Fox News and the other cable networks got a boost from the presidential election. The news network also finds itself on the right side of the ideological divide. The right-leaning network has been singled out for praise by President Donald Trump, who has feuded with its cable rival, CNN. However, the news channel also lost Megyn Kelly, one of its major anchors, to NBC News, which was seen as a blow to its lineup. She has been replaced by Tucker Carlson.

Fox’s film arm recently underwent a major shakeup. Stacey Snider was elevated to CEO of the studio, a title she shared with Jim Gianopulos. Her promotion came with his ouster, with Gianopulos leaving the studio after more than a decade in the top job.

