It’s official: Woody Harrelson is joining “Star Wars.”

The actor confirmed Variety‘s story from earlier this month that reported he’ll be in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff during an interview at the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher at the Sundance Film Festival.

Asked by Variety if he would be playing Han Solo’s mentor in the spinoff, Harrelson responded, “Yeah, I am.”

