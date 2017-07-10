Woody Harrelson on Ron Howard Directing ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spinoff: ‘Obviously the Force Is With Us’

Just weeks before the conclusion of principal photography, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were replaced by Ron Howard as the director of the upcoming untitled “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff, to the dismay of some — but not, apparently, Woody Harrelson.

The actor expressed his confidence in the directing shakeup in an interview with Uproxx.

“Oh, you can relax, man — because obviously the Force is with us,” Harrelson said, before bursting into laughter.

Harrelson, who is set to play a mysterious mentor to young Han Solo, worked with Howard on the 1999 comedy “EDtv.” “Ron is great. He’s awesome. He’s such a gentleman and so prepared,” Harrelson continued.

The “True Detective” actor also had nothing but good things to say about Lord and Miller. “And I loved Chris and Phil. But I think we did land in very capable hands.”

The untitled Han Solo project stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in unspecified roles. The film — set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018 — was written by “Star Wars” veteran Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon.