Kirsten Dunst Calls Filming ‘Woodshock’ With Mulleavy Sisters ‘Emotionally Draining’

“Woodshock” directors Laura and Kate Mulleavy, who are known as the founders of fashion line Rodarte, stepped out Monday night at the ArcLight Hollywood theater for a red carpet premiere of their first film.

Actresses Rowan Blanchard and Tessa Thompson and model Kara Del Toro were among those who came to show their support, dressed in items designed by the Mulleavy sisters. Stars of the film Kirsten Dunst, Steph DuVall, and Susan Traylor were also in attendance.

“We started out wanting to tell a story about the redwood forest in Humboldt County,” said Laura Mulleavy. “From that landscape we developed the character of Theresa (Dunst), and think of her as a creation myth: a woman who was birthed out of the landscape and beauty and destruction.”

Kate Mulleavy likened the process of creating the film to their entrance into the world of fashion.

“We didn’t go to school for fashion. When you go into something that’s new you have to just bare your soul to people,” she said. “There was a moment when we felt like we were meant to be doing this, much like when we started designing. I feel like the most pure things come out of you, the less formal training you have.”

Dunst first became acquainted with the Mulleavy Sisters when she became the first celebrity to wear their clothing 12 years ago. She said that the film was the hardest one she has ever worked on.

“It was emotionally draining to work with two of my best friends because you work so much harder since you care so much,” said Dunst, who plays the film’s lead and served as the executive producer.

At the premiere’s after party, Laura Mulleavy shared how much of the film’s writing was informed by feminist film theory and how Dunst did all of her own stunts — which included a 100 foot fall — as well as how eager she and her sister are to work on their next film.

“Woodshock” opens in theaters on Sept. 22.