Todd Haynes’ ‘Wonderstruck’ Gets Magical New Trailer (Watch)

A new trailer for Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” tells “a story about what makes us different about about having the courage to find the place where we belong.”

The new clip travels through two different eras — 1927 and 1977 — and follows two deaf children who secretly wish their lives were different. In the earlier time period, Rose (Millicent Simmonds) begins a quest to find her idol, actress Lillian Mayhew (Julianne Moore). Fifty years later, Ben (Oakes Fegley) searches for his father in New York.

In addition to Moore, Fegley, and Simmonds, the film also features Michelle Williams and Jaden Michael. “Wonderstruck” is adapted from a novel of the same name by Brian Selznick.

In his Cannes Film Festival review, Variety’s Owen Glieberman praised Haynes’ direction, writing, “For a while it plays like two movies in one, and Haynes is so on his game in staging each of them that the audience gets swept right up in the bittersweet mixed-media rapture of his filmmaking.”

“Wonderstruck” reunites Haynes with Moore, who previously collaborated on “Safe” and “Far From Heaven.” The movie also marks the sixth film that Roadside has distributed with Amazon Studios

“Wonderstruck” is scheduled to have a limited U.S. release on Oct. 20.