‘Wonder Woman’ Drops Surprise Final Trailer During MTV Movie & TV Awards

Warner Bros. used the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday to premiere a brand new trailer for “Wonder Woman.”

While clips for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the “It” remake were teased ahead of the event, Gal Gadot’s superhero entry dropped a surprise 2:34-long trailer of its own. Just like the handful of sneak peeks that came before it, the most recent look at Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” keeps most of the attention squarely on Gadot’s Diana.

However, this final preview ditches the character development between Diana and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor in favor of sweeping, epic action shots.

The surprise trailer was just one of many changes to the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards — formerly known simply as the MTV Movie Awards. While long-time fan favorite categories like best kiss, best hero, and best villain remained, MTV replaced its former best actor and best actress categories with the non-gendered distinctions, best actor in a movie and best actor in a show.

“Wonder Woman” also stars Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner, and David Thewlis. Director Zack Snyder introduced Gadot to the DCU in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and returns as a producer.

“Wonder Woman” opens in theaters June 2. See the clip below: