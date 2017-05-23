‘Wonder Woman’ Is Most Anticipated Summer Movie, According to Fandango

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” is the most anticipated summer movie, according to a survey of moviegoers by the online ticketing service Fandango.

Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, hits theaters on June 2. It’s the fourth entry in the DC Extended Universe following “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Suicide Squad.”

Fandango said more than 10,000 film fans voted online from April 27 to May 19, and were asked to pick the one movie they were most looking forward to seeing between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland and opening July 7, was runner-up on the survey. Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which debuts May 26, came in third.

Stephen King’s fantasy “The Dark Tower,” which Sony launches on Aug. 4, followed in fourth. Warner’s Christopher Nolan World War II drama “Dunkirk,” which opens July 21, landed in fifth.

Fandango said “Wonder Woman” is currently outpacing 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” at the same point in the sales cycle. “The First Avenger” grossed $176 million domestically and $370 million worldwide for Paramount.

Fandango reported that a separate survey of “Wonder Woman” fans found 92% are excited to see a standalone female superhero movie; 87% wish Hollywood would make more movies featuring female superheroes; and 73% watched the “Wonder Woman” TV show when they were kids.