“Wonder Woman” has a new poster courtesy of star Gal Gadot.

The star took to Twitter on Friday and tweeted “Believe in Wonder. Here it is, the new poster for #WonderWoman!” The poster shows the hero kneeling on a beach — possibly Themyscira, the island home of the Amazon princess. Sun soaks the landscape as she crouches with sword and shield in hand.

The film will be the third film in DC’s growing cinematic universe after “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad” last year. It will be the second time Gadot will suit up as Wonder Woman after appearing in “BvS.”

For anyone concerned that the film will be as dark as the previous DC films, a producer for all of them has assured that isn’t the case.

“‘Wonder Woman’ is very different in tone and style than ‘Batman v Superman’ and ‘Suicide Squad,'” said Deborah Snyder.

“Fans of the DC universe know that there are characters, like Batman, who are darker, but there are others like Wonder Woman, who are hopeful, optimistic leaders, and the tone of this film represents that,” Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment and resident of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, added.

“Wonder Woman” serves as an origin story for the hero, and takes place during World War I. The standalone film also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, and Lucy Davis. Patty Jenkins is directing.

“Wonder Woman” hits theaters June 2.