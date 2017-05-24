‘Wonder Woman’ London Premiere Canceled in Wake of Manchester Attack

Warner Bros. has canceled the London premiere of “Wonder Woman” following the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 dead earlier this week.

The studio announced the news on Wednesday ahead of the previously scheduled May 31 red carpet.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK,” the studio said in a statement. “In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere and junket activities in London.”

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Robin Wright and director Patty Jenkins were all scheduled to attend the European premiere. The superhero tentpole is still set to make its world premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terrorism threat level from “severe” to “critical” and said another attack on the United Kingdom may be “imminent.” In an update on Wednesday, British police said they have arrested three more men in connection with the bombing, which injured more than 60 people. The suspected bomber, Salman Abedi, is believed to have died in the blast.

“Wonder Woman” opens on June 1 in the U.K. and on June 2 in the U.S.