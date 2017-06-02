‘Wonder Woman’ Soars to $18.7 Million on First Day at International Box Office

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Gal Gadot Wonder Woman
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” has earned an impressive $18.7 million from 37 international markets through Thursday.

Warner Bros. reported that the superheroine tentpole grossed $12.1 million on Thursday with launches in 32 markets, led by a U.K. opening of $1.6 million on 1,284 screens with a 43% share of the top films in the market. Brazil generated $1 million Thursday on 1,273 screens and another $500,000 from previews Wednesday.

“Wonder Woman” dominated in the Philippines with $971,000 for 88% of the top five films. It was the third-highest opening day in that market for a Warner Bros. property after “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Man of Steel.”

Related

Israel, Proud of Its Hometown Gal, Shrugs Off Lebanon’s Ban on ‘Wonder Woman’

“Wonder Woman” grossed an estimated $884,000 from 2,406 screens in Russia for a second-place finish. Australia debuted with $837,000 on 606 screens, commanding 56% of the top five and taking in more than twice the opening day of the launch of “Baywatch.”

Indonesia has generated grosses of $2.1 million after two days, followed by $2 million in South Korea. “Wonder Woman” opens in another 17 markets Friday, including China and Mexico.

The North American launch is expected to generate around $100 million during the Friday-Sunday period. The comic book feature soared to a spectacular $11 million in Thursday night previews, the third-largest for 2017, trailing only Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” at $17 million, and “Beauty and the Beast,” with $16.3 million.

“Wonder Woman” is the fourth installment in the studio’s DC Extended Universe, which launched with 2013’s “Man of Steel” with an opening weekend of $116.6 million, followed by last year’s “Dawn of Justice” with $166 million and “Suicide Squad” with $133.6 million.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad