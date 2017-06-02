‘Wonder Woman’ Soars to $18.7 Million on First Day at International Box Office

Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” has earned an impressive $18.7 million from 37 international markets through Thursday.

Warner Bros. reported that the superheroine tentpole grossed $12.1 million on Thursday with launches in 32 markets, led by a U.K. opening of $1.6 million on 1,284 screens with a 43% share of the top films in the market. Brazil generated $1 million Thursday on 1,273 screens and another $500,000 from previews Wednesday.

“Wonder Woman” dominated in the Philippines with $971,000 for 88% of the top five films. It was the third-highest opening day in that market for a Warner Bros. property after “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Man of Steel.”

“Wonder Woman” grossed an estimated $884,000 from 2,406 screens in Russia for a second-place finish. Australia debuted with $837,000 on 606 screens, commanding 56% of the top five and taking in more than twice the opening day of the launch of “Baywatch.”

Indonesia has generated grosses of $2.1 million after two days, followed by $2 million in South Korea. “Wonder Woman” opens in another 17 markets Friday, including China and Mexico.

The North American launch is expected to generate around $100 million during the Friday-Sunday period. The comic book feature soared to a spectacular $11 million in Thursday night previews, the third-largest for 2017, trailing only Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” at $17 million, and “Beauty and the Beast,” with $16.3 million.

“Wonder Woman” is the fourth installment in the studio’s DC Extended Universe, which launched with 2013’s “Man of Steel” with an opening weekend of $116.6 million, followed by last year’s “Dawn of Justice” with $166 million and “Suicide Squad” with $133.6 million.