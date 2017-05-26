‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins: ‘Just Trying to Make a Badass’

On Thursday, Wonder Woman — the final of DC Comics trinity (the others being Superman and Batman) — finally held the world premiere of her first movie at the Pantages theater.

Gal Gadot revealed at the premiere that one of the things she’s most looking forward to about the films release is a new kind of role model.

“Growing up I had Superman and Batman to look up to. All the girls and all the boys, that’s what we had,” she said. “I think that it’s so important that we also have strong female figures to look up to, and Wonder Woman is an amazing one. It’s great that after 75 or 6 years she finally gets her own movie.”

Although Gadot has already been seen as Wonder Woman, in last year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” her solo film tells her origin story — and journey from Themyscira to the world of men — which happened to take place way back during World War I.

Variety also spoke to Patty Jenkins on the carpet about her goals for the character and film. She had a pretty simple idea.

#WonderWoman director @PattyJenks on what Hollywood can do to fix the lack of female directors. pic.twitter.com/dttBFFMdDm — Variety (@Variety) May 26, 2017

“I’ve known badass women in my life, and I was just trying to make a badass,” the director told Variety.

The director also spoke to the necessity of a woman directing the first “Wonder Woman” film.

“A woman doesn’t have to direct a woman’s film and a man doesn’t have to direct a man’s film; otherwise where would we be?” Jenkins said. “But the truth is, it was wonderful to direct this as a womanm because to me it’s not about her being a woman — it’s about a hero.”

The premiere was followed by an after-party down the street outside the Avalon. Guests were served beef brisket, chicken and more on tables that housed Amazonian weaponry and armor.

Also in attendance at the premiere were stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielson, Danny Huston, Lucy Davis, Elena Anaya, along with the original Wonder Woman herself Lynda Carter.

