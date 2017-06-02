Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Leaps to $11 Million on Thursday Night

Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” soared to a spectacular $11 million on Thursday night.

The preview number for the Warner Bros. tentpole is the third largest for 2017, trailing only Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” at $17 million and “Beauty and the Beast” with $16.3 million.

Fox’s animated children’s comedy “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” grossed $650,000 from about 2,550 location in Thursday night previews.

Recent projections for the domestic launch of “Wonder Woman” have been in the $100 million-plus range at 4,165 locations for the Friday-Sunday period. That’s far above the studio’s more conservative estimate in the $80 million range.

“Wonder Woman” is the fourth installment in the studio’s DC Extended Universe, which launched with 2013’s “Man of Steel” with an opening weekend of $116.6 million, followed by last year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” with $166 million and “Suicide Squad” with $133.6 million. “Wonder Woman,” made for about $150 million, carries strong critical support with a 93% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Moviegoers rated “Wonder Woman” highly with 85% giving it an “excellent” or “very good” ranking, according to comScore/Screen Engine PostTrak audience survey. A total of 39% said they were attending because of the franchise; 53% were there for the superhero genre; and an impressive 31% attended due to Gadot.

The film is directed by Patty Jenkins as her second feature following 2003’s “Monster,” for which Charlize Theron won the Best Actress Academy Award.

The weekend’s only other major opening is “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” which has generated forecasts in the $25 million to $30 million range at 3,434 locations. Based on Dav Pilkey’s children’s books about two young pranksters who hypnotize their principal into thinking that he has superpowers, the DreamWorks Animation production features the voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, and Thomas Middleditch.

“Wonder Woman” is opening with overall North American ticket sales for 2017 up about 1.3% to $4.57 billion, thanks to the massive success of pre-summer releases “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Fate of the Furious.” But the summer tells a different story. Except for Disney-Marvel’s successful “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the box office has seen a string of disappointments, including “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” “Alien: Covenant,” and “Baywatch.”

“Wonder Woman” should perform far above the box office winner this time last year, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” which crawled back into its shell after opening to $35 million.