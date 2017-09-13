‘Wonder Woman 2’ Adds Dave Callaham to Writing Team

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
'Wonder Woman 2' Adds Dave Callaham
Warner Bros/REX/Shutterstock

Dave Callaham has joined Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns on the writing team for Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 2.”

Callaham’s hiring, announced Wednesday, came at the behest of Jenkins in the wake of her closing her own deal to co-write, direct, and produce the sequel for Warner Bros. Jenkins and Johns have already been working on a treatment.

The sequel’s logline is being kept under warps but Jenkins has said in interviews that she would like to set the new film in America during the Cold War.

Related

Emma Thompson on ‘The Children Act,’ Why She Loved ‘Wonder Woman’

Jenkins and Callaham worked together previously on “Jackpot,” which was in the works last year as an English-language remake of the 2011 Norwegian action comedy and had Mila Kunis and Bryan Cranston attached.

Variety was first to report that Jenkins was already working on a script for the sequel with Johns, who oversees the DC film universe along with Jon Berg for Warner Bros. “The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film,” Johns said at the time.

Callaham’s writing credits include 2010’s “Expendables” and a story-by credit on the 2014 movie “Godzilla.” He is also a writer-executive producer of the Amazon action comedy series “Jean Claude van Johnson.”

Callaham is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad