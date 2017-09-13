‘Wonder Woman 2’ Adds Dave Callaham to Writing Team

Dave Callaham has joined Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns on the writing team for Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 2.”

Callaham’s hiring, announced Wednesday, came at the behest of Jenkins in the wake of her closing her own deal to co-write, direct, and produce the sequel for Warner Bros. Jenkins and Johns have already been working on a treatment.

The sequel’s logline is being kept under warps but Jenkins has said in interviews that she would like to set the new film in America during the Cold War.

Jenkins and Callaham worked together previously on “Jackpot,” which was in the works last year as an English-language remake of the 2011 Norwegian action comedy and had Mila Kunis and Bryan Cranston attached.

Variety was first to report that Jenkins was already working on a script for the sequel with Johns, who oversees the DC film universe along with Jon Berg for Warner Bros. “The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film,” Johns said at the time.

Callaham’s writing credits include 2010’s “Expendables” and a story-by credit on the 2014 movie “Godzilla.” He is also a writer-executive producer of the Amazon action comedy series “Jean Claude van Johnson.”

Callaham is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.