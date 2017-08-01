‘Star Wars’: ‘Wonder’ Writer to Polish ‘Episode IX’ Script

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Jack Thorne Star Wars
Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

“Wonder” screenwriter Jack Thorne is being brought on to do a polish on the latest draft of “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which has Colin Trevorrow on board to direct, sources tell Variety.

Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly wrote the most recent draft of the script and were working off a treatment by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson.

Related

Marvels Captain America- The Winter Soldier Directors Joe and Anthony Russo

Marvel’s Russo Brothers on Political Messages and if They’d Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Film

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac are expected to return – although that depends on what happens in “The Last Jedi” – with the installment eyeing a production start in January 2018.

While the “Star Wars” universe recently went through some turmoil after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were let go from the Han Solo spinoff, sources stress that this type of script treatment is normal for any major tentpole.

The movie has a release date of May 24, 2019.

Thorne is the creator or co-creator of several British television shows, dramas, and thrillers, including “The Fades,” “The Cast-Offs,” “The Last Panthers,” and “National Treasure.”

He is repped by UTA.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad