Tribeca Winner ‘Women Who Kill’ Lands at FilmRise, Film Collaborative (EXCLUSIVE)

FilmRise has acquired worldwide VOD and digital rights to Ingrid Jungermann’s comedy-thriller “Women Who Kill,” which won the narrative feature screenplay award at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival.

The non-profit Film Collaborative will release the film theatrically. The story centers on Morgan — a commitment phobic woman — and her ex-girlfriend who are locally famous true-crime podcasters and suspect Morgan’s new love interest is a murderer.

In addition to directing, Jungermann wrote the script and stars in the film alongside Annette O’Toole, Ann Carr, Sheila Vand, Sheila O’Neill and Deborah Rush. The film was produced by Alex Scharfman and Jungermann, and executive produced by Cliff Chenfeld, Craig Balsam, Jim Rosenthal, Rick Milenthal, Victor Zaraya, Stacie Passon, Jay Van Hoy and Lars Knudsen. Lauren Brady was a co-producer on the film.

Dennis Harvey gave the film a strong review for Variety: “A shaggy, banter-driven quasi-thriller in the mode of ‘Manhattan Murder Mystery’ (or the ‘Thin Man’ movies, for that matter), ‘Women Who Kill’ offers a drolly amusing, lightly macabre variation on the standard lesbian romantic comedy. Ingrid Jungermann’s feature debut as writer-director-star deploys a lot of improv talent for this Brooklyn-set tale of two ex-lovers who host the titular morbidly-themed podcast, and find their insular social circle suddenly invaded by a possible genuine compulsive murderess.”

Jungermann is the co-creator of the web comedy series “The Slope” and creator of the web series “F to 7th,” featuring Amy Sedaris, Michael Showalter, Gaby Hoffmann, Olympia Dukakis and Janeane Garofalo.

Jungermann said, “It is an honor to work with FilmRise and The Film Collaborative and we are all thrilled to share ‘Women Who Kill’ with audiences everywhere. I wanted to make a film that took my appreciation of classic film genres — romantic comedies, mysteries, and a dash of horror — and twist it up into something that resembles a heightened version of my own life experience.”

The deal was negotiated between FilmRise’s Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn with Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.