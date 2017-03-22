Women in Film has elected four new members to its board of directors, the organization announced on Wednesday. Additionally, executives Hannah Minghella and Rena Ronson are rejoining the board, all alongside Cathy Schulman, who is entering her third term as board president.

The new board members are as follows:

Bela Bajaria, who was named vice president of content at Netflix in November 2016 after spending five years as president of Universal Television.

Terry Curtin, who became the head of global theatrical PR for DreamWorks Animation last March. She has also held key marketing and communications positions at several Hollywood entertainment companies, including STX Entertainment and Disney.

Nisha Ganatra, who garnered a Golden Globe win for her work as director/producer of the Amazon series “Transparent.” Her other directing credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Mr. Robot,” and “Girls.”

Laura W. Gordon, whose Encino, California-based accountancy corporation, “Gordon & Associates,” represents elite entertainers, professional athletes, small business owners, executives, and high net worth individuals.

“The 2017 Women In Film Board of Directors is an enormously impressive group of the best and brightest people in Hollywood devoted to sustainable progress in the intersection between gender and media,” Schulman said.

“These industry experts will be invaluable in guiding WIFs continuing commitment to next generation thinking including the newly launched, ReFrame, a joint initiative with Sundance Institute, as well as ongoing WIF programs that provide strategic career support, enable artistic expression and elevate the conversation about inclusiveness,” she added.