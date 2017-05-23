First-Ever Women in Animation World Summit To Be Held at Annecy International Animation Festival

This year’s Annecy International Animation Festival will include a new addition to the roster of events: the Women in Animation World Summit, a day-long symposium of panels and discussions on topics relevant to women in the animation world that will take place June 12 at the Impérial Palace Hotel.

The event is hosted by Women in Animation (WIA) and its sister group, Les Femmes s’Animent (LFA), as well as Walt Disney Studios, the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC), the Société des Auteurs et Compositeurs Dramatiques (SACD) and Hiventy, all in conjunction with Mifa 2017. Some of the topics the panels will address include “Exploring Unconscious Bias,” “50/50 by 2025 — How are We Getting There?” “Developing Diverse Stories” and “Artists’ Experiences.”

“We are honored to co-host the first Women in Animation World Summit at Annecy, with Mifa’s continued support of our advocacy,” said WIA co-president Marge Dean. “Our big focus for this year is on recognizing and understanding unconscious bias, an achievement which will help everyone work together towards WIA’s goal of bringing equity to creative leadership in our industry by 2025.”

Featured panelists include industry executives and producers from companies like Warner Animation Group, Illumination Entertainment, CANUK Prods., Studio Canal China, Oriental DreamWorks and Walt Disney Animation Studios, as well as artists from all areas of the animation industry.

In addition to the summit, LFA will host a series of breakfast meetings at the Brasserie du Parc over the next four days designed to foster increased awareness and build a better place for women in animation. Each informal meeting will have different selected topics such as women in the Chinese animation industry, women directors in Annecy, and engaged and emerging filmmakers. Highlighted speakers will lead the discussions.

Reservations and more information can be found on Annecy’s website.