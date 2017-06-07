Women in Animation Announces Academic Partnership

Woman in Animation announced the first round of academic partnerships Wednesday to encourage student participation and give students access to early support.

The School of Visual Arts and California Institute of the Arts both aligned as sponsors so more students can become involved in the WIA organization.

“We’ve discovered that although the female population accounts for approximately 65% of the student body in animation schools, only 23% of those women are being placed in creative leadership roles within the industry,” said WIA co-president Marge Dean.

Added Brendan Burch, WIA treasure and member of the organization’s student committee, “Connecting with women during their academic training is a way for us to support their professional development and effort from the start, and to work together towards our goal of making the creative leadership in the industry 50-50 by 2025.”

The mission of WIA is to garner a global community of animation professionals to empower and support women, increase access to resources and create opportunities for education.

On June 12 at the Annecy Intl. Animated Film Festival and Market, WIA and Les Femmes s’Animent will partner with The Walt Disney Studios, France’s Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Société des Auteurs et Compositeurs Dramatiques and Hiventy, to present the inaugural Woman in Animation World Summit. The day-long symposium of panels and discussions will take place at the Impérial Palace Hotel.