The latest movie in the X-Men universe has gotten a new trailer. The “Logan” footage dropped during Sunday night’s Super Bowl and features old pals Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) working to help young mutant Laura (Dafne Keen).

In his last performance as Wolverine, Jackman plays a weakened version of the unbeatable and unbreakable anti-hero. Since his healing powers have lessened, Logan has been earning a living as a chauffeur, hiding out in a border town while caring for the ailing Professor X. Their small world is shattered by the arrival of young Laura, whose powers are similar to Logan’s and have attracted quite the violent following. Logan, always reluctant to help others, appears to eventually come around and become protective of Laura, one of the few remaining mutants in the country.

The action-packed trailer showed Logan and Laura demonstrating their ferocious fighting skills.

After “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in 2009 and “The Wolverine” in 2013, “Logan” is the last standalone Wolverine film and the last performance of the character by Jackman, who has depicted the animalistic loner-turned-hero eight other times since 2000’s “X-Men.”

Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Eriq La Salle, Elise Neal and Elizabeth Rodriguez also star. James Mangold (also directed “The Wolverine) directs the story by David James Kelly and himself. Hutch Parker, Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner (whose worked on the series since its inception) produce.

“Logan” hits theaters on March 3, 2017.

Check out the trailer here or above.