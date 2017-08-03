‘Wolfpack’ Director Crystal Moselle Lands Jaden Smith Skateboarding Feature

Crystal Moselle, director of the documentary “The Wolfpack,” is helming an untitled skateboarding feature film with Jaden Smith and Elizabeth Rodriguez (“Orange is the New Black”) starring.

The production companies are Bow and Arrow Entertainment and RT Features in association with Pulse Films.

The films stars New York City skateboarders Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Kabrina Adams and Jules Lorenzo. Producers are Lizzie Nastro, Izabella Tzenkova, Pulse Films’ Julia Nottingham, RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira, and Bow and Arrow’s Michael Sherman and Matthew Perniciaro. RT Features’ Lourenço Sant’Anna and Sophie Mas and Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski executive producing.

Vinberg, Lovelace, Moran, Russell and Adams are members of the Skate Kitchen, a group of female skaters who were the subject of Moselle’s recent short film “That One Day,” which debuted at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

The script is inspired by events in the lives of the skaters and written by Moselle, Aslihan Unaldi (“Young Wrestlers”), and Jennifer Silverman. The film tells the story of a lonely suburban teenager whose life changes dramatically when she befriends a group of female skateboarders.

The film recently wrapped principal photography in New York City. UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal between all parties and will be handling worldwide rights.

” The Wolfpack” premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and was awarded the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize.

Smith has previously starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s “After Earth” and Scott Derrickson’s “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” He recently wrapped production on Mitja Okorn’s “Life in a Year.” Rodriguez was most recently seen in “Logan” opposite Hugh Jackman.

Moselle is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers. Smith is represented by WME and Westbrook Entertainment. Vinberg is represented by Untitled Entertainment and ICM. Rodriguez is represented by Innovative Artists and Opus Entertainment.