China’s ‘Wolf Warriors 2’ Dominates International Box Office With $163 Million

Chinese action film “Wolf Warriors 2” continues to dominate the international box office.

The sequel to 2015’s “Wolf Warriors” — directed by Wu Jing and starring Jing, Celina Jade, Frank Grillo, and Hans Zhang — is hitting in a big way, taking in an additional $163 million this weekend. That raises its international cume to $470 million in just two weekends. The first installment made only $89 million during its run in China.

In second place overseas is another Chinese film, the romantic drama “Once Upon a Time.” Produced by Alibaba Pictures and directed by Zhao Xiaoding and Anthony LaMolinara, the movie is expected to gross $38 million this weekend.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” is landing in third place with $31.5 million. Matt Reeves’ latest will have earned $147.8 million from international markets by the end of this weekend, accounting for about half of the movie’s worldwide earnings.

South Korean drama “A Taxi Driver” looks to come in just ahead of “Dunkirk” at the international box office this weekend. The film, directed by Jang Hoon, is expected to make $25.2 million from a single territory — South Korea. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic should pick up $25 million even. Still, combined with its domestic total, “Dunkirk” is in second worldwide this weekend with $42.6 million behind only “Wolf Warriors 2.”

“Despicable Me 3” is also in the mix with an expected $21.2 million from 64 international territories. The animated installment has now grossed $879.5 million worldwide.

Otherwise, Sony’s “The Dark Tower,” which topped the sluggish domestic market, should earn a reported $8 million from 19 international territories. The same studio’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is roping in an additional $9.6 million from 63 overseas markets. Similar figures are being reported for “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” ($11 million); “Transformers: The Last Knight” ($9.4 million); and “Cars 3” ($9.6 million).