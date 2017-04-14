Fox Searchlight has set its family drama “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” starring Domnhall Gleeson and Margot Robbie, for an awards-season release date of November 10.

Gleeson portrays British author A.A. Milne, who f0und the inspiration for his two Winnie the Pooh books — “Winnie the Pooh” in 1926 and “The House at Pooh Corner” in 1928 — from his son Christopher Robin Milne and his stuffed animals, most notably a Canadian black bear named Winnie used as a military mascot in World War I, and left to the London Zoo during the war. The toys also served as inspiration for Milne’s Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet characters.

The family lived near the Five Hundred Acre Wood in Ashdown Forest, which served as the inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood in the Pooh books. Will Tilston is playing the Christopher Robin role. Margot Robbie portrays Milne’s wife Daphne and Kelly Macdonald plays the family’s nanny.

Simon Curtis directed from a script by Frank Cottrell and Simon Vaughan, with the story exploring how the family dealt with the success of the books. Producers are Damian Jones and Steve Christian.

“Goodbye Christopher Robin” is opening against three other films — Fox’s spy thriller “Red Sparrow” with Jennifer Lawrence portraying a Russian spy; Paramount’s comedy “Daddy’s Home 2,” starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg; and Sony’s animated Nativity-themed “The Star.”