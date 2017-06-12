William Baker Joins Production Payroll Specialist GreenSlate (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment industry production payroll specialist GreenSlate has hired production veteran William Baker as its VP of sales and new business development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Monday’s announcement comes a week after the company, which had been Indiepay, rebranded itself as GreenSlate and unveiled enhanced payroll and accounting software through all-digital employee start-work capabilities, digital/mobile timecards, online purchase order management, and prepaid cards to replace petty cash.

Baker is working out of the Los Angeles office. He worked in the industry since 2001 and produced, line produced and supervised 15 feature films and more than 60 commercials and formed William Baker Films in 2012.

He produced police thriller “Legacy,” starring Justin Chatwin and Peter Stormare; “My Friend Dahmer,” starring Ross Lynch and Anne Heche; “Criminal Activities” with John Travolta and Dan Stevens; and “Puff Puff Pass,” starring Danny Masterson and Mekhi Phifer. Notable clients include Nissan USA, Sony Entertainment, Honda Motorcars, and Discovery Channel.

“I am thrilled to join the GreenSlate team,” Baker said. “There is a tremendous opportunity to change the entertainment industry for the better. GreenSlates’s proven technology and business solutions are doing just that by driving efficiencies and simplifying the work flow for production teams.”

GreenSlate’s clients have included best picture Academy Award winner “Moonlight” and best documentary feature winner “O.J.: Made in America.”