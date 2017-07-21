Will Smith, Joel Edgerton Deal With Strange Things in Netflix’s ‘Bright’ Trailer

“They didn’t teach us this at the Academy,” admits Joel Edgerton to Will Smith, who play cops in a strange Los Angeles-based alternate universe in the first trailer for Netflix’s police thriller “Bright.”

“No, they did not,” Smith concurs in typical movie-cop-to-movie-cop banter.

Smith, Edgerton, and director David Ayer finally unveiled the trailer during Thursday afternoon’s session at Comic-Con’s Hall H in San Diego.

Smith’s human cop Ward and Edgertons’ orc officer Jakoby are not pleased to be paired together — “I’m not here to be your friend,” says Smith — but manage to get along while on a routine night patrol … until they discover a deadly wand that could destroy everything. “This is like a new killer weapon that grants wishes,” Edgerton observes.

Edgerton further notes that the pair may be a prophecy, prompting Smith to joke, “We’re not in a prophecy. We’re in a stolen Toyota Corolla.”

The Netflix original film also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Olivieri, and Kenneth Choi.

Ayer directed from a script by Max Landis and produced with Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless. “Bright” will be released on Netflix on Dec. 22.

The trailer for “Bright” can be viewed above.