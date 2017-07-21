Will Smith, Joel Edgerton Deal With Strange Things in Netflix’s ‘Bright’ Trailer

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary

“They didn’t teach us this at the Academy,” admits Joel Edgerton to Will Smith, who play cops in a strange Los Angeles-based alternate universe in the first trailer for Netflix’s police thriller “Bright.”

“No, they did not,” Smith concurs in typical movie-cop-to-movie-cop banter.

Smith, Edgerton, and director David Ayer finally unveiled the trailer during Thursday afternoon’s session at Comic-Con’s Hall H in San Diego.

Related

Bright teaser Will Smith

Will Smith, ‘Bright’ Director David Ayer on Netflix: ‘They Let You Be a Filmmaker’

Smith’s human cop Ward and Edgertons’ orc officer Jakoby are not pleased to be paired together — “I’m not here to be your friend,” says Smith — but manage to get along while on a routine night patrol … until they discover a deadly wand that could destroy everything. “This is like a new killer weapon that grants wishes,” Edgerton observes.

Edgerton further notes that the pair may be a prophecy, prompting Smith to joke, “We’re not in a prophecy. We’re in a stolen Toyota Corolla.”

The Netflix original film also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Olivieri, and Kenneth Choi.

Ayer directed from a script by Max Landis and produced with Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless. “Bright” will be released on Netflix on Dec. 22.

The trailer for “Bright” can be viewed above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad