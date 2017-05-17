Will Smith Defends Netflix at Heated Cannes Jury Press Conference

The Cannes Film Festival has never had a juror quite like Will Smith, who strode into the Palais to roars of applause that brought to mind the premiere of one of his action movies (think “MIB in Paris”).
The star of such popcorn hits as “Independence Day,” “Bad Boys,” and “Suicide Squad” had the crowd of journalists so captivated at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, he didn’t leave much speaking time for his fellow jurors — like Jessica Chastain or a totally silent Paolo Sorrentino. Even the Cannes jury president, director Pedro Almodovar, had to succumb to the Will Smith show, admitting he’d always wanted to work with the movie star.
“When I first got the call, I was really excited,” Smith said, recounting the back-and-forth between him and his publicist with dramatic flair. “I was probably 14 years old the last time I watched three movies in one day. Three movies a day is a lot!” He stressed the unforeseen challenges that might arise for all those 8:30 a.m. screenings, sounding like a college freshman unsure if he’ll sleep through his alarm. “I’m going to be in bed every night, and I’m taking it very seriously,” Smith said. “I will be watching wide-awake, focused to do my best.”
He cracked jokes about upbringing away from independent cinema. “West Philadelphia is a long way from Cannes,” he said. When a reporter noted that ex-juror Kirsten Dunst donned 28 outfits on last year’s red carpets, Smith had the one-liners ready. “I’ll be going for 32,” he joked, admitting the warm weather threw a wrench in his plans. “I wanted to be South of Frances Cannes sexy, but all that went out the window.”
There was a serious note in the heart of the conversation. Almodovar, reading from a lengthy pre-written statement in Spanish, spoke about the tensions that have grown in a film industry that is trying to grapple with new players like Netflix that don’t always premiere movies in theaters. French distributors have protested that two of this year’s in-competition titles, Netflix’s “Okja” and “The Meyerowitz Stories,” didn’t until recently have a theatrical release in France. Almodovar made it clear which side of the debate he stood on.
“I personally do not conceive, not only the Palme d’Or, any other prize being given to a film and not being able to see this film on a big screen,” Almodovar said. “All this doesn’t mean I’m not open or don’t celebrate the new technologies. I do.”
“I’ll be fighting for one thing that I’m afraid the new generation is not aware of,” he added. “It’s the capacity of the hypnosis of the large screen for the viewer.” He said he wanted everybody to witness a movie for the first time in a theater. “The size [of the screen] should not be smaller than the chair on which you’re sitting. It should not be part of your everyday setting. You must feel small and humble in front of the image that’s here.”
That seemed to be the last word — until Smith chimed in a few minutes later, launching into a defense of Netflix, as it related to the viewing habits of his three kids. “They go to the movies twice a week and they watch Netflix,” Smith said. “There’s very little cross between going to the cinema and watching what they watch on Netflix in my home.”
“In my house, Netflix has been nothing but an absolute benefit,” Smith said. “They get to see films they absolutely wouldn’t have seen. Netflix brings a great connectivity. There are movies that are not on a screen within 8,000 miles of them. They get to find those artists.”
Will Smith ain’t no auteur, and it shows. He doesn’t give a crap about film, his perspective is that he’s been on TV, so it’s all the same–that’s as much as he knows.
Can you imagine “400 Blows” having been shown on TV first and only? (Will Smith, have you seen “400 Blows”? “2001”? etc. Do you know what I’m talking about?) Hooray for the Cannes FF for making their important point!
Never mind that as long as there are theaters out there, and hard-liners like the CFF, and cinephiles who want to make films not run-on TV series, and interested people, engaged in a variety of art forms, there will always be cinema. Netflix can sulk all it wants. And Will Smith can continue to talk out of his butt.
Love Will Smith and always will! And Almodovar! They both have a point, but i do agree with Will Smith the most. I watch tons of movies on Netflix that i would never have seen in a theater, and i think most people watch movies at home. That’s a fact, and to deny it would be a lie. It’s always great to see an event movie on the big screen (Get Out was a great communal experience) but it’s hard to beat the comfort and the viewing quality that you get at home. Ultimately, it’s the quality of the movie that matters the most, not the way it’s distributed. I’ve seen all the great masterpieces of European, American or Asian cinema on video or on tv and they have left me with vivid memories. I also think the 3 year streaming window after release in France is ridiculous and counter-productive.
Have to agree with Will Smith on this one. I am a cinema goer lover and a movie like Okja I will make sure to see on the big screen before watching in my lounge room. But Netflix is a portal to an array of films, past and present ones. They are also making great artistic choices in movies they decide on financing or distributing that may not have gotten with many other companies.
Netflix is far cheaper to the cinema and can act as a gateway to create film lovers who don’t have the luxury of going to the cinema.
Agreed. The quality of the film is what should matter. The Cannes Film Festival need to step up their game if they want to be with modern times. Many great films are on Netflix, and since he cinematic experience has changed in the past 10 years I think Netflix films should be considered in the festival.
I used to love going to the cinema but, now with all the people texting, Facebook, Instagram and using the cinema as social hour instead of paying attention to the film. I prefer to watch movies in the comfort of my own home.
Film is film, it should not matter where you see it, as along as it is good and you enjoy it.
How curious. Your text doesn’t mention that Smith’s next movie is… A Netflix production.