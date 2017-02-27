Will Smith is back in blue.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming original film “Bright” during the Oscars on Sunday. Smith plays an LAPD cop who teams up with the very first Orc officer (Joel Edgerton) to protect a powerful wand that everyone is after. Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, and Kenneth Choi also star in the film

Directed by “Suicide Squad” helmer David Ayer and written by Max Landis, the fantasy thriller is set in a new world where humans live alongside mythical creatures. “Fantasy has become reality,” Netflix tweeted on Sunday, along with the video.

The 30-second teaser opens with Smith driving around the city, which resembles a police state, in his police cruiser, to the tune of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.” The clip then cuts quickly to several fantastical figures (including Rapace) and later shows Smith holding a rusty sword. “I’m assuming this doesn’t end well,” Smith says as the teaser ends.

Netflix spent a total of $90 million on the project after buying the script for $3 million following a two-week bidding war.

Filming wrapped earlier this month and the movie is slated for release in December.

Watch the clip below.