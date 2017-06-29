Whoopi Goldberg Among New Film Academy Governors

Awards Editor @kristapley
Whoopi Goldberg Oscars
David Fisher/REX Shutterstock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the results of this year’s Board of Governors election.

Among those newly elected are Whoopi Goldberg (Actors Branch), Kimberly Peirce (Directors Branch) and Larry Karaszewski (Writers Branch).

Other new Governors:

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch
Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch
Wynn P. Thomas, Designers Branch
David Linde, Executives Branch
Christina Kounelias, Public Relations Branch
Thomas R. Sito, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Incumbent Governors re-elected:

Lora Kennedy, Casting Directors Branch
Kate Amend, Documentary Branch
Michael Tronick, Film Editors Branch
Kathryn L. Blondell, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
Charles Bernstein, Music Branch
Albert Berger, Producers Branch

Returning after a hiatus is:

Richard Edlund, Visual Effects Branch

Wednesday the organization announced a record number of new invites to its membership ranks, once again bolstering the group’s diversity goals.

Up next for the Academy will be the election of a new president, as current leader Cheryl Boone Isaacs prepares to step away after her four-year tenure. That result will be revealed next month.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad