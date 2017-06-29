Whoopi Goldberg Among New Film Academy Governors

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the results of this year’s Board of Governors election.
Among those newly elected are Whoopi Goldberg (Actors Branch), Kimberly Peirce (Directors Branch) and Larry Karaszewski (Writers Branch).
Other new Governors:
Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch
Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch
Wynn P. Thomas, Designers Branch
David Linde, Executives Branch
Christina Kounelias, Public Relations Branch
Thomas R. Sito, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch
Incumbent Governors re-elected:
Lora Kennedy, Casting Directors Branch
Kate Amend, Documentary Branch
Michael Tronick, Film Editors Branch
Kathryn L. Blondell, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
Charles Bernstein, Music Branch
Albert Berger, Producers Branch
Returning after a hiatus is:
Richard Edlund, Visual Effects Branch
Wednesday the organization announced a record number of new invites to its membership ranks, once again bolstering the group’s diversity goals.
Up next for the Academy will be the election of a new president, as current leader Cheryl Boone Isaacs prepares to step away after her four-year tenure. That result will be revealed next month.