Whoopi Goldberg Among New Film Academy Governors

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the results of this year’s Board of Governors election.

Among those newly elected are Whoopi Goldberg (Actors Branch), Kimberly Peirce (Directors Branch) and Larry Karaszewski (Writers Branch).

Other new Governors:

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch

Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch

Wynn P. Thomas, Designers Branch

David Linde, Executives Branch

Christina Kounelias, Public Relations Branch

Thomas R. Sito, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Incumbent Governors re-elected:

Lora Kennedy, Casting Directors Branch

Kate Amend, Documentary Branch

Michael Tronick, Film Editors Branch

Kathryn L. Blondell, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Charles Bernstein, Music Branch

Albert Berger, Producers Branch

Returning after a hiatus is:

Richard Edlund, Visual Effects Branch

Wednesday the organization announced a record number of new invites to its membership ranks, once again bolstering the group’s diversity goals.

Up next for the Academy will be the election of a new president, as current leader Cheryl Boone Isaacs prepares to step away after her four-year tenure. That result will be revealed next month.