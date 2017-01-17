“White Men Still Can’t Jump”?

The 1992 basketball comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is getting a remake from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, and Ryan Kalil of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Barris is producing and writing the script for the revamped “White Men Can’t Jump” under the overall film deal he signed with Fox in September. Griffin and Kalil are producing through their Mortal Media producing company, along with partner Noah Weinstein.

The original “White Men Can’t Jump” starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as basketball hustlers who first oppose each other and then team up. The title comes from Harrelson’s character’s inability to make a dunk shot.

Ron Shelton directed the original movie from his own script, which followed Harrelson character and his girlfriend, played by Rosie Perez, on the run due to gambling debts. The film performed well for Fox, earning more than $90 million at the domestic box office.

Mortal Media is also developing is a remake of “The Rocketeer.”

Barris’ film pact will be administered through his new production company, Khalabo Ink Society, which aims to tell compelling stories that pull back the curtain on the parts of our society that typically go unnoticed.

Khalabo also has a number of feature projects in the works, including “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Stir Crazy,” “Girls Trip,” “Ruff Ryderz,” and “Shaft.” Barris currently has an overall deal with ABC Studios, where he continues to executive produce “Black-ish.”

Barris is repped by CAA, Principato Young, and Morris Yorn. Griffin and Kalil are repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.