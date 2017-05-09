Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon Drama ‘What They Had’ Bought by Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has bought North American distribution rights to Elizabeth Chomko’s drama, “What They Had,” starring Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner, Robert Forster, and Taissa Farmiga.

The film was produced by Keith Kjarval, Bill Holderman, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Alex Saks, and Andrew Duncan.

“What They Had” centers on a family in crisis. Swank’s character returns home to Chicago at the urging of her brother (Shannon) to deal with her mother’s Alzheimer’s and her father’s reluctance to let go of their life together. Danner and Forster portray the parents.

Production recently wrapped in Chicago and Los Angeles. The film will be released in 2018.

“I was incredibly moved by Elizabeth’s story of a family working through their collective issues and the heartache of dealing with a loved one affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “We know audiences will relate to the characters’ love, compassion and humor in dealing with each other.”

Swank is an executive producer along with Wayne Godfrey, Robert Jones, Sefton Fincham, Levi Sheck, and Mike Rowe.

The deal was negotiated between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street, and WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers.

Chomko is repped by ICM Partners, Michelle Knudsen of MXN Entertainment and Tara Kole of Gang Tyer Ramer & Brown. International sales are being handled by Bloom.

